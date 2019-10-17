October Is Halfway Over. Is the Stock Market Out of the Woods?

October has a reputation for being a terrifying month for the stock market. But in just two weeks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average may get the all-clear signal investors have been waiting for.

October has a reputation for being a terrifying month for the stock market. But in just two weeks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average may get the all-clear signal investors have been waiting for.

Now, October isn’t the worst month for stocks—that honor goes to September. But when things go bad during the 10th month of the year, they go really bad. Think Black Tuesday in 1929, Black Monday in 1987 or the financial crisis in 2008, when the Dow dropped 14%.

So far, though, October has been pretty calm. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 0.3%, while the S&P 500 has advanced 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite has gained 1.6%. Even the poor Russell 2000, the home to small-cap stocks, has ticked up 0.1%.

That doesn’t seem like much, but it is good news for the market. Since early June, the S&P 50 has traded as high at 3028 and as low as 2820, but has really found itself gravitating toward a range of 2940 to 2960, write Phases & Cycles’ David Tippin and Ron Meisels. This action favors the bulls because it is occurring above the S&P 500’s 200-day moving average, and because the bears haven’t succeeded in pushing down the market despite terrible investor sentiment. And the closer we get to the end of October, the less we have to worry about seasonal sentiment.

“The strength of the S&P 500’s underlying bullish up-trend is being repeatedly examined by bearish forces,” Tippin and Meisels write. “The S&P 500 continues to behave positively. The cyclical, seasonal and price pattern picture is beginning to align in preparation for another upside push. October should see the exhaustion of the bears, followed by rewards for patient bulls.”

That negative sentiment is particularly important, writes Nomura’s Masanari Takada. He notes that U.S. equity sentiment appears to have found a “double bottom” after the drops in August and early October, and that suggests sentiment could rebound despite the uncertainty around the strength of the global economy, and a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. “We expect little clear direction in sentiment until around 5 November, but we see this as a period in which the market will be laying the foundation for the next risk-on phase,” he explains.

See you in two weeks.

