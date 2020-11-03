October Index Scorecard: Natural Gas Rebounds to Top Spot Amid Market Downturn

Overall, October saw declines across most markets and indexes, continuing the downward trend started in September.

The Nasdaq Commodity Natural Gas ER Index rebounded to become the month’s top performer with a gain of 9.1%. This marks only the third month of positive returns for the index in 2020, a year in which it has been the worst-performing index for five of the past 10 months.

Nasdaq’s Tech and Thematic Tech indexes saw generally negative results in October, the exception being the Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index, which came in as the month’s third-best performer with a gain of 6.9%. Fellow green energy-related index, the Nasdaq OMX Wind Index, came in as the second-best performing index overall (+8.7%).

The Nasdaq Commodity Crude Oil ER Index returned to the bottom, coming in as the month’s worst performer with a loss of 11.5%.

