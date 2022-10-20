October Ends With Slew of Big Tech Earnings Reports on Tap

The final week of October is stuffed to the gills with quarterly reports as the third-quarter earnings season races ahead. Some of the most notable names next week include 3M (MMM), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Biogen (BIIB), Boeing (BA), Chevron (CVX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Coca-Cola (KO), Etsy (ETSY), Exon Mobil (XOM), Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Mattel (MAT), McDonald's (MCD), Pinterest (PINS), Roku (ROKU), Spotify (SPOT), Twitter (TWTR), UPS (UPS), and Visa (V),.

There will be plenty of economic data for investors to digest, too. The S&P U.S. manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) will be due out. Wall Street can also look forward to the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, trade in goods data, home sales, and a gross domestic product reading on Thursday

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, Oct. 24 the Chicago Fed national activity index, the S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, and the S&P U.S. services PMI will be due out.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 brings the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, the FHFA U.S. home price index, and the consumer confidence index.

Trade in goods data and new home sales are on tap for Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Thursday, Oct. 27 will be busy, with the first estimate for third-quarter real gross domestic product (GDP) and final sales to domestic purchasers data due out ahead of the open. Initial and continuing jobless claims, durable goods orders, and core capital equipment orders are also slated for release.

Another deluge of economic data will be out on Friday, Oct. 28, including the employment cost index, the PCE price index, the core PCE price index, real disposible income and real consumer spending data, and the pending home sales index. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and 5-year inflation expectaions are due out that day as well.

