October 2020 Review and Outlook

Equities were mixed with small- and mid-cap stocks advancing, while large caps declined for the second consecutive month

Large-cap benchmarks ended October with their largest weekly decline since March

The 10YR UST Yield advanced 19bps for its biggest net gain in 25 months

WTI crude declined 11%, despite rising rates

S&P 500 corporations are beating EPS and sales estimates at the highest percentage on record (since 2008)

COVID-19 cases are surging to record highs across the globe, leading to a new wave of lockdowns

The 2020 Presidential election is seeing massive voter enthusiasm with pre-election voting (+93M) already more than two-thirds of all ballots cast during the 2016 election.

Through the first half of October, large-cap U.S. equity indices rebounded strongly from a down September, which then ended a streak of five consecutive monthly gains. However, the large-cap benchmarks failed to recover their early September highs and closed the month with their worst weekly decline (5% – 7%) since March. Small and mid-cap benchmarks performed well on both a relative and absolute basis, but the large-cap majors (NDX, SPX, INDU) declined for the second consecutive month due in part to a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and election uncertainty.

New Coronavirus cases are surging to new highs across the globe, and many European governments are implementing fresh lockdown measures in response. England starts a four-week partial lockdown on November 5. Germany, Austria, and Greece begin partial lockdowns on November 2 and 3. France and Spain have already started partial lockdowns, while Portugal plans to expand on already existing restrictions in three municipalities to more than 121 districts. Italy is expected to announce increasing lockdowns early this week. Friday, October 30 was the worst day of the pandemic, with new cases growing by 569,000 worldwide, including more than 99,000 here in the U.S. Total cases have now risen to more than 46.4 million, with deaths topping 1.19 million.

Daily U.S. Coronavirus Cases and Deaths w/ 14-day avg.

The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election is Tuesday, November 3, and most national polls have Biden in the lead. PredictIt estimates just over 50% probability for a “blue sweep” in which Democrats secure the White House and both chambers of Congress, down from 60% earlier in October. Many economists believe a blue sweep will allow for a large fiscal package as negotiations have come to a standstill between the White House and Democratic leaders in Congress. Voter enthusiasm is strong with pre-election voting (+93M) already more than two-thirds of all ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election.

The S&P Midcap 400 (+2.2%), the Russell 2000 (+2.1%), and the Russell Microcap (+1.3%) were the top performers while the Dow (-4.5%) and Nasdaq 100 (-3.2%) were the laggards. From a technical perspective, the Dow is the only major large-cap index that failed to rebound to new all-time highs following the March lows. It tested its 200-day moving average while finishing October at its lowest daily close since July. Further declines from here put in play the possibility of a large (2,420 points) “double top” reversal pattern. October was its worst monthly decline since March.

Value (-1.3%) outperformed Growth (-3.4%) for the second consecutive month. Some pundits are speculating investors could be locking in gains from top performers in anticipation of higher taxes under a Biden presidency.

The defensive, bond proxy Utilities (+5%) were strong despite a surge higher in long rates. Communications (+0.8%) edged modestly higher. Technology (-5.1%) and Energy (-4.4%) were the laggards, with the latter Energy sector possibly concerned over Biden’s impact on fossil fuels, as well as the potential resumption of oil exports / increased supply from Iran.

Financials declined a modest 0.8%; however, regional banks were amongst the top-performing industries, with the KBW Regional Bank Index (KRX) gaining 15.2%. From a technical perspective, the KRX traded above its 200-day sma for the first time since February, albeit for one session only. However, it still has much to prove as it remains nearly 17% below its June highs.

Rates, Commodities, and the Dollar:

Despite the risk-off selling in large caps and the 44.2% rise in the VIX Index, safe-haven treasuries sold off, leading to a 19bps rise in the 10YR UST Yield to 0.87%. The 30YR UST Yield gained 21 bps to 1.66%, and this week it will see a “golden cross” with its 50-day sma making a bullish cross above its 200-day sma.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index (+1.4%) advanced for the 5th time in six months despite an 11% decline in WTI Crude. Spot gold (-0.37%) was down for the third consecutive month, while silver (+1.8%) was higher for the 6th time in seven months. Copper (+0.5%) also advanced for the 6th time in seven months.

The U.S. Dollar Index (+0.16%) gained for the 2nd consecutive month following five straight months in the red.

Corporate Earnings:

Corporations are in the heart of earnings season, and as of October 30, 64% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported results for Q3 2020. According to FactSet, 86% have reported EPS above estimates, which is far above the five-year average of 73%. If 86% can hold for the quarter, this will represent the biggest positive EPS surprise since FactSet began tracking this metric in 2008. The current record of 84% took place in Q2 2020. Companies are reporting EPS, which, in aggregate, are 19.3% above estimates versus the five-year average of 5.6%. If 19.3% can hold for the quarter, this will represent the second-highest percentage surprise. The current record of 23.1% also took place in Q2 2020. Revenues are also relatively strong, with 81% of S&P 500 companies reporting sales above estimates versus the five-year average of 61%. If 81% can hold for the quarter, it will mark the highest percentage since FactSet began tracking this metric in 2008. In aggregate, companies are reporting revenues that are 2.9% above estimates. The current revenue surprise percentage is 2.2% from Q4 2012. Through October 30, Q3 earnings declined 9.8%, a meaningful improvement over the 21% decline expected two weeks ago.

Looking Ahead:

The coronavirus pandemic has entered unchartered territory, and we are still in the early stages of the flu season. The record surge in new cases, increasing lockdowns, and its impact on consumers and corporations should lead to a slowdown in the recovery. While Q3 GDP increased at the fastest pace on record (+7.4%), it could be more of a reflection on the severity of the collapse. Consumer spending drove the recovery in Q3, but that should slow without new fiscal stimulus. Job growth is already slowing, and industrial production declined in September (-0.6%) following four consecutive monthly gains.

Markets are awaiting the results of the U.S. presidential election, and the Congressional races are nearly as important. While national polls largely favor Biden, his lead is reportedly narrowing in many of the key battleground states. The results could be delayed and even contested as millions of ballots were cast by mail, which will take time to be counted.

The Federal Reserve meets this week but is not expected to implement any new stimulus measures. There is chatter the committee could begin reviewing its monthly purchases of $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage securities by increasing purchases of longer-dated Treasuries.

The economic calendar is filled this week, culminating with the monthly employment figure due on Friday, 11/6. Economists expect October’s unemployment rate will decline to 7.7% from 7.9% in September, with 600k new jobs down from the prior 661k.

