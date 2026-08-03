Octave Specialty Group to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect

Octave Specialty Group, Inc. OSG is expected to witness an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSG’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $81 million, indicating 47.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 1 cent per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 95.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSG’s second-quarter bottom line witnessed no movement in the past seven days.

Solid Earnings Surprise History

Octave Specialty’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 464.4%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for OSG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Octave Specialty this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) that increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: OSG has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 1 cent.

Octave Specialty Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Octave Specialty Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Octave Specialty Group, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: OSG carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape OSG’s Q2 Results

Revenues in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have benefited from higher net premiums earned, commissions, and servicing and other fees. Net premiums earned likely increased on the growth of new and existing programs, including programs carrying higher retention ratios. However, the nonrenewal of certain programs may have partly offset the improvement.



Octave’s continued emphasis on expanding products and geographic reach, increasing cross-selling, strengthening carrier relationships, and enhancing its digital data infrastructure likely supported second-quarter performance. Its property-focused MGAs remain diversified across the United States, the United Kingdom and Bermuda, with an emphasis on low-catastrophe-exposed lines and niche small and medium-sized enterprise markets. This positioning likely limited the impact of volatility in property markets. Meanwhile, favorable pricing in higher-hazard classes probably supported casualty operations.



Commission revenues are expected to have increased, reflecting organic growth in premiums placed and the contribution from the ArmadaCare acquisition. However, net investment income likely declined because of lower yields on corporate short-term investments.

Stocks to Consider

Some multiline insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around are:



MetLife MET has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, indicating a 13.9% year-over-year increase.



MET’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while missing in one.



Oscar Health OSCR has an Earnings ESP of +0.02% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 143.3%.



OSCR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while missing in one.



Prudential Financial PRU has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.42 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 4.5%.



PRU’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and missed in one.

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Octave Specialty Group, Inc. (OSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.