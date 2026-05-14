Octave Specialty Group (OSG) Price Target Increased by 12.86% to 15.54

The average one-year price target for Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG) has been revised to $15.54 / share. This is an increase of 12.86% from the prior estimate of $13.77 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 177.03% from the latest reported closing price of $5.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Octave Specialty Group. This is an decrease of 107 owner(s) or 41.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSG is 0.08%, an increase of 64.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.07% to 36,335K shares. The put/call ratio of OSG is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Western Standard holds 2,248K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares , representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSG by 38.85% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,945K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,593K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing an increase of 43.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSG by 14.29% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,569K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares , representing a decrease of 18.80%.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 1,470K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares , representing a decrease of 28.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSG by 59.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.