Octave Specialty Group (OSG) Price Target Decreased by 10.00% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG) has been revised to $13.77 / share. This is a decrease of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $15.30 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 192.36% from the latest reported closing price of $4.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Octave Specialty Group. This is an decrease of 117 owner(s) or 41.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSG is 0.09%, an increase of 52.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.23% to 34,386K shares. The put/call ratio of OSG is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Western Standard holds 2,505K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,641K shares , representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSG by 37.56% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 1,889K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing an increase of 38.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSG by 83.31% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,569K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares , representing a decrease of 18.80%.

Jane Street Group holds 1,521K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares , representing an increase of 44.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSG by 65.79% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Credit holds 1,108K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.