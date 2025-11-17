Octave Specialty Group (AMBC) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:AMBC) has been revised to $15.30 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $12.75 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.71% from the latest reported closing price of $9.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Octave Specialty Group. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 18.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBC is 0.20%, an increase of 28.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.23% to 43,752K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBC is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Western Standard holds 2,641K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Continental General Insurance holds 2,068K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing an increase of 41.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBC by 50.72% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,865K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares , representing an increase of 35.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBC by 29.81% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,423K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,419K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

