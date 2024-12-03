Octava Minerals Sells Talga Project to Focus on Core Assets

Octava Minerals Ltd. (AU:OCT) has released an update.

Octava Minerals Ltd has announced the sale of its Talga Project to Global Lithium Resources for a combination of cash and shares, allowing Octava to focus on its high-grade Yallalong antimony and Byro rare earth projects. The transaction creates a strategic alliance with Global Lithium, enhancing potential gold and base metal discoveries in the Pilbara region. This move positions Octava to capitalize on its core assets while benefiting from Global Lithium’s adjoining tenements.

