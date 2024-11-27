Octava Minerals Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Octava Minerals Ltd. (AU:OCT) has released an update.

Octava Minerals Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. This includes the re-election of directors and the approval of various share issuances, highlighting the company’s focus on growth in the green energy metals space. With key projects in lithium and other valuable minerals, Octava continues to position itself strategically in promising discovery areas.

