Octava Minerals Ltd. Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Octava Minerals Ltd. (ASX:OCT) has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 28, 2024, in Perth, WA. The company, which is involved in lithium, gold, nickel, and other mineral projects across Australia, has provided electronic access to meeting materials for shareholders. Investors are encouraged to participate and submit proxy votes ahead of the meeting.

