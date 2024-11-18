News & Insights

Stocks

Octava Minerals to Begin High-Grade Antimony Drilling

November 18, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Octava Minerals Ltd. (AU:OCT) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Octava Minerals Ltd is set to commence a 3000-meter drilling program at its Yallalong project, targeting high-grade antimony at the Discovery prospect, with plans to expand to the Central target. This initiative comes as the company seeks to capitalize on soaring antimony prices, which have surged from $8,000 to over $30,000 per tonne. The drilling is expected to enhance Octava’s position in the lucrative explorer market for new energy metals.

For further insights into AU:OCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.