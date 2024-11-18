Octava Minerals to Begin High-Grade Antimony Drilling

Octava Minerals Ltd. (AU:OCT) has released an update.

Octava Minerals Ltd is set to commence a 3000-meter drilling program at its Yallalong project, targeting high-grade antimony at the Discovery prospect, with plans to expand to the Central target. This initiative comes as the company seeks to capitalize on soaring antimony prices, which have surged from $8,000 to over $30,000 per tonne. The drilling is expected to enhance Octava’s position in the lucrative explorer market for new energy metals.

