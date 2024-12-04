Octava Minerals Advances Drilling Projects in Western Australia

Octava Minerals Ltd. (AU:OCT) has released an update.

Octava Minerals Ltd. reports that its exploration drilling at the Yallalong antimony project in Western Australia is progressing smoothly, with mineralization observed in expected areas. The company is set to begin drilling at a new target in the region and has completed core test holes at the Byro project for future analysis. Results from these initiatives are anticipated early next year, potentially impacting the company’s stock value.

