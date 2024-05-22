News & Insights

OCT Asia Reschedules AGM to June 17, 2024

May 22, 2024 — 05:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (HK:3366) has released an update.

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited has announced a change in the date of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to June 17, 2024, from the previously scheduled June 27, 2024. Shareholders must register any share transfers by June 11, 2024, to vote at the rescheduled AGM. All other details previously published in the company’s annual report remain unchanged.

