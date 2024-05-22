OCT Asia Holdings’ AGM Set for Corporate Decisions

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (HK:3366) has released an update.

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for June 17, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements and director reports, re-appoint auditors, and consider the re-election of various executive and non-executive directors. The AGM will also address the authorization for the company’s board to issue and deal with additional shares and set remuneration for the board and auditors. The company is set to make significant decisions that could impact its capital and governance structure.

