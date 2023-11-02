OCSL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - Closed End (Symbol: OCSL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.45, changing hands as high as $19.48 per share. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - Closed End shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OCSL's low point in its 52 week range is $17.70 per share, with $21.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.