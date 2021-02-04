OCP Ecuador to build a new oil pipeline bypass after landslide

QUITO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - OCP Ecuador, the operator of the Andean country's privately-held heavy crude pipeline, said on Thursday that it would build a new bypass in the Amazon region after a new landslide in the area, a preventative measure it said would not affect crude transport.

The OCP pipeline - which transports around 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude - and the state-owned SOTE pipeline both halted operations in April of last year after a landslide caused damage, prompting Ecuador to declare force majeure on its vital crude exports.

OCP Ecuador, which is part-owned by Spanish oil company Repsol SA REP.MC, said the new 500-meter (1640-foot) pipeline bypass would enter into service in some 15 days and cost around $1 million to build, adding to $19 million it had already spent to build other variants to prevent further environmental damage.

OCP did not say how many barrels the new bypass would be responsible for transporting daily.

The landslides are related to soil erosion from the nearby Coca river as well as heavy rains in the Amazon region, OCP Ecuador said.

Ecuador currently produces around 500,000 bpd of crude.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +58 424 133 7696; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.