Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.67%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 2.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oconee Federal Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFED is 0.00%, a decrease of 75.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.54% to 65K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFED by 7.39% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFED by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 13K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 13.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFED by 18,392.09% over the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFED by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Oconee Federal Financial Background Information

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ Capital Market: OFED) is the holding company of Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association. Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association is a federally chartered savings and loan association founded in 1924 and headquartered in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association is a community oriented financial institution operating eight full-service branch locations in Oconee County, South Carolina, Pickens County, South Carolina, Stephens County, Georgia and Rabun County, Georgia.

