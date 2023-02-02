Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $23.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 2.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Fund Sentiment

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oconee Federal Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OFED is 0.0090%, an increase of 4.8629%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 68K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 14,639 shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,209 shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFED by 7.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,431 shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,246 shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 11,451 shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 3,127 shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Oconee Federal Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ Capital Market: OFED) is the holding company of Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association. Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association is a federally chartered savings and loan association founded in 1924 and headquartered in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association is a community oriented financial institution operating eight full-service branch locations in Oconee County, South Carolina, Pickens County, South Carolina, Stephens County, Georgia and Rabun County, Georgia.

