Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.10

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.10 per share on the 24th of February. This means the annual payment will be 1.7% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Oconee Federal Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Oconee Federal Financial's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 6.4% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 67%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NasdaqCM:OFED Historic Dividend February 3rd 2022

Oconee Federal Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Oconee Federal Financial has seen earnings per share falling at 6.4% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

In Summary

Overall, we think Oconee Federal Financial is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Oconee Federal Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.