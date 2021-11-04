Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.10

Oconee Federal Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:OFED) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.10 per share on 24th of November. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.7%, which is below the average for the industry.

Oconee Federal Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Oconee Federal Financial's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 4.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 58%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Oconee Federal Financial Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqCM:OFED Historic Dividend November 4th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Oconee Federal Financial's EPS has declined at around 4.5% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

In Summary

Overall, we think Oconee Federal Financial is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Oconee Federal Financial that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

