Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OFED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 43rd quarter that OFED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.7, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFED was $23.7, representing a -12.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $27 and a 17.79% increase over the 52 week low of $20.12.

OFED is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). OFED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71.

