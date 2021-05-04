Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OFED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 41st quarter that OFED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.68, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFED was $23.68, representing a -15.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $28 and a 33.26% increase over the 52 week low of $17.77.

OFED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.73.

