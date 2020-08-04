Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OFED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that OFED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.41, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFED was $25.41, representing a -9.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $28 and a 66.62% increase over the 52 week low of $15.25.

OFED is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). OFED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.68.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OFED Dividend History page.

