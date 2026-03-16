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OCI Unit Sells 3.33 Mln Methanex Shares For About $172.6 Mln

March 16, 2026 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OCI N.V. (OCI.AS, OCINF), a producer and distributor of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals, said Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary, OCI Chemicals B.V., sold 3,331,346 common shares of Methanex Corp. (MX.TO, MEOH), representing about 4.3% of the company's outstanding shares.

The shares were sold at $51.80 apiece through a block trade on March 13, generating net proceeds of about $172.6 million after customary fees and expenses.

Prior to the sale, OCI held 9,944,308 Methanex shares, representing about 12.9% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Following the transaction, OCI now owns or controls 6,612,962 shares, or about 8.6% of Methanex's outstanding shares.

OCI closed trading, 0.81% higher at EUR 3.7500 on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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