OCI N.V. (ENXTAM:OCI) Price Target Decreased by 22.36% to 4.71

The average one-year price target for OCI N.V. (ENXTAM:OCI) has been revised to € 4,71 / share. This is a decrease of 22.36% from the prior estimate of € 6,06 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 3,74 to a high of € 5,78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.02% from the latest reported closing price of € 3,41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in OCI N.V.. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCI is 0.11%, an increase of 13.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.57% to 12,512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 1,822K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCI by 8.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,446K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares , representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCI by 16.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 901K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares , representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCI by 36.07% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 835K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares , representing a decrease of 15.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCI by 48.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 685K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCI by 4.09% over the last quarter.

