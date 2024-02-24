OCI N.V. (OCINF) Price Target Increased by 15.52% to 36.60

The average one-year price target for OCI N.V. (OTCPK:OCINF) has been revised to 36.60 / share. This is an increase of 15.52% from the prior estimate of 31.68 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.09 to a high of 45.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.49% from the latest reported closing price of 27.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in OCI N.V.. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCINF is 0.20%, an increase of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 23,644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,140K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,868K shares, representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCINF by 39.07% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 2,778K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares, representing an increase of 31.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCINF by 40.11% over the last quarter.

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 2,038K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCINF by 9.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,307K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCINF by 7.50% over the last quarter.

THOAX - Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund - holds 1,191K shares. No change in the last quarter.

