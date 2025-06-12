Markets
MEOH

OCI Global: Sale Of OCI Methanol To Methanex To Complete On June 27

June 12, 2025 — 08:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - OCI Global announced that the regulatory review period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act has concluded with respect to the sale of 100% of its equity interests in its Global Methanol Business to Methanex (MEOH). All regulatory approvals required for the closing of the transaction have now been obtained and the transaction is expected to close on 27 June 2025.

OCI Global is required to launch a tender offer for its $600 million 6.700 percent Notes due 2033 within five business days of the successful closing of the transaction.

RTTNews
Stocks mentioned

MEOH

