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OCI Global FY25 Total Operations Adj. EBITDA Declines

March 16, 2026 — 04:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OCI Global (OCI.AS) reported fiscal 2025 net profit to shareholders of $183.7 million compared to $4.98 billion, prior year. Profit per share was $0.871 compared to $23.530. Total operations adjusted EBITDA was $122 million compared to $826 million. Total operations adjusted loss per share was $0.159 compared to a loss of $0.056. Continuing Operations adjusted EBITDA was $46 million compared to a loss of $32 million in the prior year.

Fiscal 2025 Total Operations revenue was $1.61 billion compared to $4.08 billion. Continuing Operations revenue was $1.09 billion, an 11% improvement from last year.

For the second half, OCI reported Continuing Operations adjusted EBITDA of $45 million compared to a loss of $39 million. Continuing Operations revenue was $519 million, an 11% increase from prior year.

OCI Global shares are trading at 3.64 euros, down 2.93%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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