Och pushes Sculptor for sweetened takeover bid details

October 03, 2023 — 07:11 pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Dan Och and other former Sculptor Capital Management SCU.Nexecutives on Tuesday urged the hedge fund to release details about a sweetened rival takeover bid reportedly larger than its agreed sale price of around $639 million in July.

Investors Boaz Weinstein, Bill Ackman, Marc Lasry and Jeff Yass - members of a group called Bidder J - recently raised their bid from a previous $12.76 per share, sources familiar with the matter said.

However, Sculptor, which oversees $30 billion in assets and is the biggest U.S. publicly traded hedge fund, has chosen to stick with Rithm Capital Group's $11.15 per share bid. Bloomberg on Monday reported that Rithm has held talks with Sculptor about increasing its offer.

"At a minimum Sculptor should disclose the facts as the stock is trading and shareholders have a right to know," Och and the others said in a statement to Reuters.

"Based on what we have read, we believe that the revised offer is more attractive than the $11.15 Rithm deal."

Sculptor's stock climbed more than 7% on Tuesday to end at $12.22.

A representative of Sculptor was not immediately available for comment.

