$OCGN stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OCGN stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,228,035 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OCGN:
$OCGN Insider Trading Activity
$OCGN insiders have traded $OCGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRSTEN CASTILLO purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $22,847
- PRABHAVATHI FERNANDES purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,095
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OCGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $OCGN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 9,958,409 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,016,519
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,331,670
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 2,087,632 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,680,543
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,334,443 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,074,226
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 941,423 shares (+460.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $757,845
- RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 797,331 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $641,851
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 583,634 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $469,825
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $OCGN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.