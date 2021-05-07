OCGN Stock: Why Red-Hot Ocugen Is Plunging Again Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock taking a beating on Friday following the release of the biopharmaceutical company’s earnings report for the first quarter of 2021.

Source: Shutterstock.com

The bad news for OCGN stock starts off with adjusted losses per share of 4 cents. That’s a massive blow to the company compared to Wall Street’s adjusted earnings per share estimate of 50 cents for the quarter. However, it’s still better than the adjusted losses per share of 7 cents from the same time last year.

Next up we have to talk about Ocugen’s Q1 2021 revenue. Namely, the fact that there was none due to it having no approved products. Despite this, analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of $156.16 million during the period.

Another figure worth noting from the most recent Ocugen earnings report includes research and development costs increasing from $1.7 million in Q1 2020 to $2.9 million in the current quarter. General expenses in Q1 were $4.2 million compared to $2.3 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

Dr. Shankar Musunuri, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Ocugen, said the following in the earnings report.

“We continue to make progress toward Emergency Use Authorization for COVAXIN while also considering clinical development in special populations, such as children, as well as booster doses.”

It’s worth pointing out that OCGN stock was falling ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings. This came after talk of insider selling lowered morale among investors. It also didn’t help that the company reported surprise misses in three of its most recent four quarters.

OCGN stock was down 11.8% as of Friday afternoon. However, the shares are still up 175.1% since the start of the year.

Ocugen is far from the only company releasing earnings lately.

Several others are also posting results for the first quarter of the year. Some examples of these include Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL), and Nio (NYSE:NIO). Get up to speed on them below.

More Earnings News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

The post OCGN Stock: Why Red-Hot Ocugen Is Plunging Again Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.