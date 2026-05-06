OCGN Falls on Wider Q1 Loss Despite Strong Pipeline Progress Outlook

Ocugen OCGN incurred a loss of 6 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the year-ago loss of 5 cents.

Ocugen’s total revenues rose 3.5% year over year to $1.5 million in the first quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 million.

The company’s top line currently comprises only collaboration revenues.

OCGN’s Q1 Results in Detail

Ocugen’s operating expenses increased during the quarter as the company accelerated clinical development and commercial preparation activities.

Research and development expenses were $11.3 million, up 18.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level. General and administrative expenses totaled $8.1 million, up 25.8% year over year.

As of March 31, 2026, Ocugen had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash worth $32.2 million compared with $18.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Management stated that the company expects its recent $115 million convertible senior notes offering to extend the cash runway into 2028.

Ocugen, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ocugen, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ocugen, Inc. Quote

OCGN’s Pipeline Progress & Clinical Updates

Ocugen continued to make significant progress across its ophthalmology gene therapy portfolio during the quarter, with management targeting three biologics license application (BLA) submissions by 2028.

In March, the company completed patient enrollment in the phase III liMeliGhT registrational study on OCU400 for the treatment of patients with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic disorder that can lead to vision loss and blindness. Top-line data is expected in the first quarter of 2027. OCGN plans to begin a rolling BLA submission in the third quarter of 2026 and complete it by the second quarter of 2027. Potential FDA approval is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Ocugen also achieved an important milestone for another gene therapy candidate, OCU410ST. In April, the company completed enrollment and dosing in the phase II/III GARDian3 pivotal confirmatory study evaluating OCU410ST for the treatment of Stargardt disease, a rare inherited retinal disorder with no approved treatments currently available. The milestone was achieved ahead of schedule.

Top-line data is anticipated in the second quarter of 2027. The company targets a mid-2027 BLA submission for OCU410ST.

One of the quarter’s most important developments was positive 12-month top-line data from the phase II ArMaDa study evaluating OCU410 in geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

The therapy achieved a statistically significant 31% reduction in lesion growth at the optimal (medium) dose compared with the control group and showed approximately 27% slower rate of ellipsoid zone loss, a key indicator linked to visual function. Around 20% of treated patients experienced no disease progression, while nearly 75% achieved more than a 30% reduction in lesion growth.

Based on the data, OCGN plans to initiate a phase III registrational study in the third quarter of 2026 with potential BLA filing by 2028.

Shares of OCGN fell sharply by around 19% on Tuesday despite key timelines for its pipeline candidates being maintained. The decline could be because investors focused more on the company’s rising costs and operating losses along with the earnings release. Ocugen recently announced and priced a $115 million private offering of 6.75% convertible senior notes due 2034, with an option to raise an additional $15 million. This may have weighed on investor sentiment as the potential increase to $130 million raised concerns about dilution and higher future debt obligation.

Year to date, shares of OCGN have risen 10.4% against the industry’s 2.4% decline.



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OCGN's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Ocugen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Castle Biosciences (CSTL) and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $1.42 to $1.40. Over the same period, loss per share estimates for 2027 have also narrowed from 79 cents to 78 cents. CSTL shares have lost 36.7% year to date.

Castle Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 34.69%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.03 to $3.26. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $3.40 to $3.57. INDV shares have risen 10.3% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have declined from $2.82 to $2.79. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have surged from $3.20 to $3.28. CPRX shares have gained 32.3% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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