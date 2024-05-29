News & Insights

Oceanus Group’s Strategic Investment in Global Wine Hub

May 29, 2024 — 06:19 am EDT

Oceanus Group Limited (SG:579) has released an update.

Oceanus Group Limited has announced a significant RMB 200 million investment agreement to boost the development of the Shaoxing (Dongpu) Huangjiu Town into a global wine hub. This move is set to enhance trade relations between Shaoxing, China, and Singapore, promoting renowned Chinese wine brands internationally. The company plans to utilize its subsidiary, Season Global’s extensive marketing network, to distribute a variety of international fine wine brands worldwide.

