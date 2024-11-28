oceansix Plans Debt Settlement and Possible Delisting

K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd (TSE:OSIX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
oceansix Future Paths Ltd. is seeking court approval for a debt settlement plan under Israeli insolvency laws, which involves converting debts to major shareholders into equity and potentially delisting from several stock exchanges. The company will continue operations with financing from its major shareholders during this process.
For further insights into TSE:OSIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.