oceansix Plans Debt Settlement and Possible Delisting

K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd (TSE:OSIX) has released an update.

oceansix Future Paths Ltd. is seeking court approval for a debt settlement plan under Israeli insolvency laws, which involves converting debts to major shareholders into equity and potentially delisting from several stock exchanges. The company will continue operations with financing from its major shareholders during this process.

