OceanPal Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule Following Sustained Share Price Recovery

OceanPal Inc. regains compliance with Nasdaq after share price exceeds $1.00 for ten consecutive days.

OceanPal Inc., a global shipping company, announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules after its common shares reached a closing bid price of $1.00 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days, from June 13 to June 27, 2025. This notification from Nasdaq was received on June 30, 2025, indicating the matter is now resolved. OceanPal specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers, with a focus on transporting commodities like iron ore, coal, and petroleum products, while emphasizing long-term shareholder value. The company issued forward-looking statements regarding its business outlook and potential risks, which are subject to uncertainties, and noted that it will not revise or update these statements based on future events.

The Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), indicating increased market confidence and stability for OceanPal Inc.



The common shares have maintained a closing bid price at or above US$1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days, signaling positive investor sentiment and improved stock performance.



This compliance with Nasdaq listing rules may facilitate easier access to capital markets and enhance investor interest in the Company.

Despite regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the company's need to announce this compliance shows that it had previously fallen below the $1.00 per share threshold, which could raise concerns about its market stability.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements highlights the uncertainties and potential risks affecting the company's future performance, which could deter investors.

The mention of ongoing geopolitical risks, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, suggests external factors that could adversely impact the company's operations and market conditions.

Why did OceanPal Inc. regain compliance with Nasdaq?

OceanPal regained compliance because its common shares closed at or above US$1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days.

What is OceanPal Inc.'s primary business focus?

OceanPal specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers for shipping commodities.

What does Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) entail?

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires companies to maintain a minimum bid price for their shares to remain listed.

What are the main commodities transported by OceanPal?

OceanPal transports bulk commodities like iron ore, coal, grain, and refined petroleum products.

What does the forward-looking statement caution mean for investors?

The caution highlights uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ from expectations outlined by the company.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that the Company has received a written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”), dated June 30, 2025, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares was at or greater than US$1.00 per share for 10 consecutive trading days, from June 13 to June 27, 2025, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.







About the Company







OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grain, as well as refined petroleum products. OceanPal’s fleet is primarily employed on time charter trips with short to medium duration and spot charters, with a strategic focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value.







Forward Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



