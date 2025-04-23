OceanPal Inc. Receives Nasdaq Compliance Notification Regarding Stock Price Requirement

OceanPal Inc. faces potential delisting from Nasdaq due to stock price non-compliance, with a 180-day grace period to address it.

Quiver AI Summary

OceanPal Inc., a global shipping company, announced that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements due to its common stock's closing bid price falling below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. The notification from Nasdaq, received on April 17, 2025, grants the company a 180-day grace period to regain compliance, ending on October 14, 2025. The company plans to monitor its stock price and is considering options to meet the minimum bid requirement, which can be cured by achieving a price of $1.00 or higher for ten consecutive days. If compliance is not regained within the grace period, the company may qualify for an additional extension. Despite this issue, OceanPal's business operations remain unaffected, and its shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq during this period.

Potential Positives

The company has a 180-day grace period to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, providing an opportunity for recovery.

OceanPal Inc.'s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market during the grace period, ensuring ongoing access to capital markets.

The company intends to actively monitor and manage its stock price during the grace period, demonstrating proactive steps to address the situation.

The company’s business operations remain unaffected despite the notification, indicating operational stability.

Potential Negatives

The company's common stock has been trading below the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 for over 30 consecutive business days, indicating potential issues with stock performance and investor confidence.

Failure to regain compliance within the initial 180-day grace period could result in further listing complications and potential delisting from Nasdaq.

The press release acknowledges that the current situation may adversely affect perceptions of the company's financial health, despite stating that operations are unaffected.

FAQ

What is OceanPal Inc.'s recent announcement regarding Nasdaq compliance?

OceanPal Inc. announced it is not in compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement due to stock price falling below $1.00.

How long does OceanPal have to regain Nasdaq compliance?

The company has a grace period of 180 days, until October 14, 2025, to regain compliance.

What actions will OceanPal take to regain compliance?

OceanPal intends to monitor its stock price and explore options to bring the price above the $1.00 requirement.

Will OceanPal's business operations be affected by the Nasdaq notification?

No, the company's business operations will continue unaffected despite the Nasdaq compliance notification.

What could happen if OceanPal does not regain compliance in 180 days?

If the company does not regain compliance, it may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period if it meets other listing standards.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $OP stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) dated April 17, 2025, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for 30 consecutive business days was below the minimum US$1.00 per share bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until October 14, 2025.





The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock during this grace period and will consider its options in order to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market minimum bid price requirement. The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its common stock is US$1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days during the grace period. In the event the Company does not regain compliance within the 180-day grace period and it meets all other listing standards and requirements, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period.





The Company intends to cure the deficiency within the prescribed grace period. During this time, the Company΄s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company΄s business operations are not affected by the receipt of the notification.







About the Company







OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grain, as well as refined petroleum products. OceanPal’s fleet is primarily employed on time charter trips with short to medium duration and spot charters, with a strategic focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value.







Forward Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.