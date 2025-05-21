OceanPal Inc. Holds Successful Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Approves Key Proposals

OceanPal Inc. held its Annual Shareholders Meeting, approving new directors, a reverse stock split amendment, and auditor appointment.

OceanPal Inc., a global shipping company, held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 20, 2025, in a virtual format, where all proposed measures were approved. The proposals included the election of three Class I Directors serving until 2028, an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation allowing for reverse stock splits up to a 1-for-500 ratio, and the appointment of Ernst & Young as independent auditors for 2025. OceanPal specializes in shipping dry bulk and refined petroleum products and is focused on maximizing long-term shareholder value. The company also provided a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements and the various risks that could affect its future performance.

The election of three Class I Directors to serve until the 2028 annual meeting demonstrates stability and continuity in the company's leadership.

The approval of the reverse stock split empowers the Board to potentially enhance the stock's market value and improve perceptions among investors.

The appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) as independent auditors reinforces the company's commitment to transparency and financial integrity for the fiscal year 2025.

Approval of a reverse stock split could indicate underlying financial difficulties or an attempt to artificially boost the stock price.

The transition to a virtual-only Annual Meeting may alienate some shareholders, limiting engagement and participation.

Significant uncertainties identified in forward-looking statements highlight potential risks that could adversely affect the Company's performance.

When was OceanPal's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held?

OceanPal's Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held on May 20, 2025.

What proposals were approved at the meeting?

The meeting approved the election of three Class I Directors, an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation, and the appointment of auditors.

Who were appointed as independent auditors for 2025?

Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. was appointed as the independent auditors for the fiscal year 2025.

What is OceanPal Inc. specialized in?

OceanPal Inc. specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers for shipping transportation services.

What does the forward-looking statement caution cover?

The forward-looking statement caution addresses uncertainties in projections related to market conditions, operational performance, and external factors.

ATHENS, Greece, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) was duly held on May 20, 2025, in virtual format only via the Internet.





At the Meeting, each of the following proposals, which are set forth in more detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and the Company’s Proxy Statement sent to shareholders on or around April 28, 2025, was approved and adopted:





(1) The election of three Class I Directors to serve until the 2028 annual meeting of shareholders;





(2) The approval of the amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation authorizing the Board to effect one or more reverse stock splits of the Company’s issued Common Shares, in the aggregate ratio of not more than 1-for-500, with the exact ratio to be determined by the Board in its discretion; and





(3) The appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.







About the Company







OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grain, as well as refined petroleum products. OceanPal’s fleet is primarily employed on time charter trips with short to medium duration and spot charters, with a strategic focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value.







Forward Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.