OceanPal Inc. Closes Upsized Public Offering Raising Approximately $18 Million

OceanPal Inc. completed a public offering of 10,975,600 units, raising approximately $18 million for vessel operations.

Quiver AI Summary

OceanPal Inc. announced the successful completion of its public offering, closing on 10,975,600 units priced at $1.64 each, generating approximately $18 million in gross proceeds. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant for an additional common share. The offering was managed by Maxim Group LLC, and the necessary registration statements were filed with the SEC, becoming effective on July 21, 2025. OceanPal specializes in the ownership and operation of vessels engaged in the transportation of bulk commodities and refined petroleum products. The company emphasizes its commitment to maximizing long-term shareholder value while recognizing the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with forward-looking statements regarding its business.

Potential Positives

The successful closing of the upsized public offering resulted in gross proceeds of approximately US$18.0 million, providing the company with significant capital for its operations.

The offering included units consisting of common shares and warrants, which could enhance shareholder value by potentially increasing the company's equity base.

The registration statements filed with the SEC demonstrate compliance with regulatory requirements, strengthening the company's credibility in the market.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering, indicating a reputable partnership that could enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The public offering of units at a price of US$1.64 may indicate a lack of confidence in the stock's market value, potentially reflecting financial difficulties or a need for urgent capital.

The requirement to issue additional shares may dilute existing shareholder value, raising concerns among investors.

The incorporation of forward-looking statements accompanied by substantial caution may signal uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, which could be viewed negatively by stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the recent public offering announced by OceanPal Inc.?

OceanPal Inc. has closed an upsized public offering of 10,975,600 units at a price of US$1.64 per unit.

How much capital did OceanPal Inc. raise from the offering?

The company raised approximately US$18.0 million in gross proceeds from the public offering.

Who managed the public offering for OceanPal Inc.?

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Where can I find the final prospectus related to the offering?

The final prospectus is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, and also from Maxim Group LLC.

What services does OceanPal Inc. specialize in?

OceanPal Inc. specializes in ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers for seaborne transportation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OP Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $OP Data Alerts

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $OP stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced the closing of its upsized public offering of 10,975,600 units at a public offering price of US$1.64 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share. Gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses, were approximately US$18.0 million.





Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.





A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-288153) was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on July 21, 2025 and a registration statement on Form F-1 filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, was filed with the SEC and became effective on July 21, 2025. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at



syndicate@maximgrp.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About the Company







OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grain, as well as refined petroleum products. OceanPal’s fleet is primarily employed on time charter trips with short to medium duration and spot charters, with a strategic focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value.







Forward Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.