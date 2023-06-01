Oceanpact Servicos Maritimos S.A (BSP:OPCT3) Price Target Increased by 11.73% to 6.07

The average one-year price target for Oceanpact Servicos Maritimos S.A (BSP:OPCT3) has been revised to 6.07 / share. This is an increase of 11.73% from the prior estimate of 5.43 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.66% from the latest reported closing price of 4.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oceanpact Servicos Maritimos S.A. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPCT3 is 0.00%, an increase of 26.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17,200.00% to 35K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

AVSE - Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

