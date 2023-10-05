Oceanpact Servicos Maritimos S.A (BSP:OPCT3) Price Target Decreased by 5.83% to 7.69

The average one-year price target for Oceanpact Servicos Maritimos S.A (BSP:OPCT3) has been revised to 7.69 / share. This is an decrease of 5.83% from the prior estimate of 8.17 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.39 to a high of 9.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.70% from the latest reported closing price of 5.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oceanpact Servicos Maritimos S.A. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPCT3 is 0.00%, an increase of 236.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 377.09% to 165K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 44K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 21.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCT3 by 127.17% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DAADX - Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

