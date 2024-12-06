News & Insights

Oceanic Iron Ore Addresses Postal Strike Delays

December 06, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oceanic Iron Ore (TSE:FEO) has released an update.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has announced that shareholders may face delays in receiving physical copies of the meeting materials for their upcoming annual general meeting due to a postal strike in Canada. The company encourages shareholders to access these materials online to ensure they have the necessary information before the meeting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

