Oceanic Iron Ore Addresses Postal Strike Delays

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has announced that shareholders may face delays in receiving physical copies of the meeting materials for their upcoming annual general meeting due to a postal strike in Canada. The company encourages shareholders to access these materials online to ensure they have the necessary information before the meeting.

