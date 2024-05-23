News & Insights

Oceania Healthcare’s Profits and Assets Surge

May 23, 2024 — 05:50 pm EDT

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. (AU:OCA) has released an update.

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. reported a robust financial performance with Total Comprehensive Income and Net Profit after Tax more than doubling to $70.5m and $31.5m respectively for the year ended 31 March 2024. The company’s total assets grew to $2.8 billion, bolstered by development across its sites and land acquisitions. Despite this growth, Oceania chose to reinvest earnings into further expansion and portfolio enhancement, opting not to pay a final dividend.

