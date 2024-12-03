News & Insights

Oceania Healthcare’s Director Increases Stake Significantly

December 03, 2024 — 09:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. (AU:OCA) has released an update.

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. saw its director, Alan Raymond Isaac, increase his stake by acquiring an additional 40,000 ordinary shares, now totaling 296,099 shares, through an on-market transaction valued at NZD 31,190.62. This move reflects potential strategic intentions within the company’s leadership, drawing attention from investors and market watchers.

