Oceania Healthcare Reports Gains Amid Strategic Focus

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. (AU:OCA) has released an update.
Oceania Healthcare Ltd. reported a 2.7% increase in underlying EBITDA to $38.6 million, despite a challenging economic environment in New Zealand. The company is focusing on enhancing sales, modernizing its property portfolio, and increasing profitability from care services, while also reducing its unsold stock levels and debt gearing. With a strong emphasis on execution, Oceania aims to improve financial performance and is currently pausing dividends to prioritize reducing gearing ratios.
