News & Insights

Stocks

Oceania Healthcare Reports Gains Amid Strategic Focus

November 21, 2024 — 03:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. (AU:OCA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. reported a 2.7% increase in underlying EBITDA to $38.6 million, despite a challenging economic environment in New Zealand. The company is focusing on enhancing sales, modernizing its property portfolio, and increasing profitability from care services, while also reducing its unsold stock levels and debt gearing. With a strong emphasis on execution, Oceania aims to improve financial performance and is currently pausing dividends to prioritize reducing gearing ratios.

For further insights into AU:OCA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.