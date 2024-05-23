Oceania Healthcare Lists New Shares on ASX

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. (AU:OCA) has released an update.

Oceania Healthcare Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 57,188 newly issued ordinary shares on the ASX under the security code OCA, with an issue date of May 23, 2024. The company’s submission adheres to the ASX Listing Rules as indicated in their recent application announcement.

