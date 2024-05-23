Oceania Healthcare Issues New Shares to Executives

News & Insights

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. (AU:OCA) has released an update.

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. has issued 57,188 new ordinary shares following the vesting and exercise of share rights under the company’s 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan, aimed at retaining and incentivizing key executives. This issuance represents a minute 0.0078% increase in the company’s total ordinary shares, which now stand at 724,211,967, with all remaining share rights from the 2021 grant now lapsed and cancelled.

