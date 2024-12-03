Oceania Healthcare Director Increases Shareholding

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. (AU:OCA) has released an update.
Oceania Healthcare Ltd. has reported an increase in the number of ordinary shares held by Director Elizabeth Coutts, who acquired 50,000 shares through several transactions on the open market. This acquisition, amounting to over $37,500, indicates a slight increase in her stake in the company, showcasing her confidence in the company’s potential.
