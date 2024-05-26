News & Insights

Oceania Healthcare Details Voting and Proxy Instructions

May 26, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. (AU:OCA) has released an update.

Oceania Healthcare Limited has announced that shareholders can vote on company matters by appointing a proxy, with the option to attend the Annual Meeting in person or online on 27 June 2024. Shareholders can direct their proxy on how to vote or allow the proxy to decide, with the Chair authorized to vote on behalf of absent members in line with their preferences. Instructions for voting and proxy appointment are detailed, including online and postal submission by 25 June 2024.

