Oceania Healthcare CFO Boosts Shareholding

Kathryn Waugh, the Chief Financial Officer of Oceania Healthcare Limited, has increased her stake in the company by 19,063 ordinary shares through the exercise of qualifying share rights under the company’s long term incentive scheme. Following the transaction, which was carried out at no cash consideration, Waugh now holds a total of 32,467 shares directly, with an additional beneficial interest in 2,525 shares held by OCA Employees Trustee Limited.

